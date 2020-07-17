Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,833 Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

