Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,866 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AMCR stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.