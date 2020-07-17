Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 194,350 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 117,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $358.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Cheetah Mobile’s previous — dividend of $0.50.

CMCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

