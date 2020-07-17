Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

