Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 108,526 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

