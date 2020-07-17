Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $95,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 633,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $214.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

