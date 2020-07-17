Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VEON by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VEON by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 686.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 314,944 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. VEON Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

