Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 189.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,471,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 111,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,859.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116,049 shares of company stock worth $604,541. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

