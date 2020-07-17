Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares during the period.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other CRH Medical news, Director David Allan Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.