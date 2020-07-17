Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 14,153 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

