Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $68,000 in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.62.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFSW shares. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

