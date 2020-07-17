Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,572 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.67.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,833 Innoviva Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,833 Innoviva Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,866 Shares of Amcor plc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,866 Shares of Amcor plc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $95,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $95,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report