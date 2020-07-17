Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,572 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.67.

