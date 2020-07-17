Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Purchases $49,740.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

