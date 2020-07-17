Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Sells $30,650.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,450,387 shares in the company, valued at $444,543.62.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 10th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 150,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $39,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 28,500 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $7,695.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Medmen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

