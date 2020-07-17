Insider Selling: Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $63,480.18.

On Monday, May 11th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00.

NYSE:PD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.05. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pagerduty by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pagerduty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

