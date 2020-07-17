Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.56). Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million.

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of MCS opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

