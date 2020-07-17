Zachary Levenick Purchases 25,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) insider Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 38,529 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $71,663.94.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $256.89 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $70,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,833 Innoviva Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,833 Innoviva Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,866 Shares of Amcor plc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,866 Shares of Amcor plc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $95,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $95,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report