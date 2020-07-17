Zachary Levenick Purchases 25,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) insider Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 38,529 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $71,663.94.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $256.89 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $70,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

