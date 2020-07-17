369 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

SHW opened at $597.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.37. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.