Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.