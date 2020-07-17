Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,902 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $30.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

