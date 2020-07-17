Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.