Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of STOK opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $818.87 million and a PE ratio of -13.57.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, EVP Gene Liau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,116.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,626 shares of company stock worth $976,258. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after buying an additional 1,145,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 451,363 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

