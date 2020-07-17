Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TME. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.