Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.75 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.