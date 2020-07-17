Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $51.00

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $283,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 232.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stoke Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Stoke Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Landec Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Landec Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Sandstorm Gold Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James
Sandstorm Gold Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James
Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to $51.00
Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to $51.00
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report