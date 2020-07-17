Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $51.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $283,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 232.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

