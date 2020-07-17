Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Hold

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

