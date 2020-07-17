RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.14. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,137,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 789,386 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 398,809 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

