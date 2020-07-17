Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Hold

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates have been revised upward ahead of the second quarter results. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Continued improvement in daily average revenue trades (DARTs) on increased market volatility acts as a tailwind. Balance-sheet restructuring and strong liquidity position remain positive factors. E*TRADE faces less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Yet, the company's persistently increasing expenses is a concern. Further, low rates is likely to impede the company's revenue growth. Significant dependence on interest-based revenues streams keeps us apprehensive. Also, intense competition with other established companies remains a concern.”

ETFC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

