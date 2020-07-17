W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRB. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

