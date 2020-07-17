Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $7.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.