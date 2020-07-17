BidaskClub Upgrades Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stoke Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Stoke Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Landec Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Landec Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Sandstorm Gold Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James
Sandstorm Gold Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James
Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to $51.00
Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to $51.00
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report