Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $10.00

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

NYSE:OVV opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Analyst Recommendations for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

