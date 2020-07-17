Raymond James Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $13.50

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Analyst Recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stoke Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Stoke Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Landec Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Landec Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Sandstorm Gold Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James
Sandstorm Gold Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James
Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to $51.00
Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals Price Target to $51.00
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report