Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $9.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

