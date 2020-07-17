Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $151.00

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 78.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily



