Raymond James Increases Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $6.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 452,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.