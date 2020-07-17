Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure might also aid. In addition, the company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 have been revised upward in the past 60 days. However, it expects its sales in the June quarter to fall 18-23% on a year-over-year basis. Due to uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, management decided not to provide any guidance for the next nine months of 2020. While the company halted its share-buyback program, it continues with the dividend payout plans. Also, product line simplification initiatives will likely be a spoilsport for Rexnord. Also, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $584,453.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,222.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

