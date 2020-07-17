TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $89.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

