Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Sell

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 553,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.