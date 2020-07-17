Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $25.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

NYSE WFC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

