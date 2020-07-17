Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.67. Microvision shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 10,590,501 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright downgraded Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvision by 22.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

