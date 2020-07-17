American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $448.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.78. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $373,681. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.