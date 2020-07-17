Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Up 20.6%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shot up 20.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.34, 47,187,426 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,466% from the average session volume of 3,013,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOXL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Securities upgraded Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $1,760,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

