Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.18

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 2359790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The company had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

