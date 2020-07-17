AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.84

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 11745030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

