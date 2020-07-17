AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.84

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 11745030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.
AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Company Profile (NYSE:AZN)
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
