Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $500.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $500.00 and last traded at $499.92, with a volume of 66489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

