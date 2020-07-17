Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.80 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

