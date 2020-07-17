BidaskClub Downgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Sell

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of VKTX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

