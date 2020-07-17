Endeavour Silver (EXK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) recently:

7/16/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

7/15/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $2.45 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

7/10/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.80 to $3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

6/29/2020 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

5/29/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

EXK stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Get Endeavour Silver Corp alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.