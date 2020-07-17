Federal Signal (FSS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS):

7/16/2020 – Federal Signal is now covered by analysts at Colliers Secur.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/30/2020 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/27/2020 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/21/2020 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

